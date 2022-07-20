Oil explorers, refiners lift Indian shares over 1% as govt cuts windfall tax

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, led by gains in oil producers and refiners following the government's move to slash windfall taxes on crude and fuel exports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) gained 1% to 16,513, as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 1.2% at 55,439.18.

India cut a windfall tax on oil producers and refiners and exempted gasoline from an export levy less than a month after it imposed the two charges.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) jumped 4.3%, while shares of oil producers Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), Oil India Ltd gained between 2.8% and 7.0%.

The Nifty energy index (.NIFTYENR) gained 1.7%.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

