One dead in India in clashes with police over military recruitment overhaul

NEW DELHI, June 17 (Reuters) - One protester was killed in southern India's Secunderabad city on Friday during clashes with police as demonstrations over a new military recruitment system turned violent, a local government official said.

"The body has been shifted to a hospital for post mortem," the official said, asking not to be named.

