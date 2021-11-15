India
ONGC sells January-loading Russian Sokol crude at 22-mth high premium -sources
1 minute read
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh (ONVI.NS) has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January at the highest premium in 22 months on robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Monday.
The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest since trades registered in January 2020 , according to the sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.
Itochu bought the cargo loading on Jan. 8-14, they said.
ONGC last sold Sokol cargoes for December loading at $5.30-$5.90 a barrel.
Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue, Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.