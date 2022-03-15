Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

People work around what Pakistani security sources say is the remains of a missile fired into Pakistan from India, near Mian Channu, Pakistan, March 9, 2022. Pakistani security sources/Handout via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday Islamabad rejected a statement by India's defence minister on the accidental missile launch. read more

Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was "incomplete" and said he had written to the U.N. Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Andrew Heavens

