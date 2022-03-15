1 minute read
Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch
ISLAMABAD, March 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday Islamabad rejected a statement by India's defence minister on the accidental missile launch. read more
Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was "incomplete" and said he had written to the U.N. Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.
Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Andrew Heavens
