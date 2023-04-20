Pakistan's foreign minister to attend SCO meet in India - ANI

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meet in Moscow
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, January 30, 2023. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, April 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, ANI news reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India and Pakistan. The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, ANI reported.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by Mark Potter

