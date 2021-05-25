Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Reuters
1 minute read

Pfizer logo seen outside their building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pfizer (PFE.N) is in talks with the Indian government over supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday, as New Delhi scrambles to bridge shortfalls, having pledged to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccines.

"Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the government of India towards making the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine available for use in the country," a spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

Last week, Reuters reported Pfizer was in talks with the government to defuse tension over supplies. read more

