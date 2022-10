NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Police in Mumbai said on Thursday they had detained one person from India's eastern state of Bihar after threat calls to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's family.

Further investigation was underway in the matter, police said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by Peter Graff











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.