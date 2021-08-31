Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
PRECIOUS Gold rises on weaker dollar, but Fed taper doubts linger

  • Palladium heads for biggest monthly drop since Jan
  • Speculative financial investors back to gold - analyst

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, but its advance slowed as some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the August U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,810.61 per ounce by 10:30 am EDT (1430 GMT), after hitting its highest since Aug. 4 on Monday at $1,822.92. U.S. gold futures traded at $1,811.80 per ounce.

The dollar index slipped to a more than three-week low, making gold cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Sentiment in gold has also been boosted by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, where he did not to give a firm timeline for the central bank to start cutting on its asset purchase.

"The Fed is going to pull the trigger but there isn't going to be a robust reduction in monetary accommodation over the next few months, so gold should ultimately do okay," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Still investors remained concerned over the timeline for tapering in the run up to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which could raise fears over the central bank paring its economic support sooner. .

"Having previously turned their backs on gold for a number of weeks, thereby contributing significantly to the price slump in early August, speculative financial investors have now returned," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

Meanwhile, silver eased 0.4% to $23.96 per ounce and was headed for a third straight month of declines, down 5.7%.

Platinum rose 0.4% to $1,010.02, but was on track for a fourth consecutive monthly loss, sliding nearly 4%.

Palladium too gained 0.2% to $2,497.48, but was on track for its worst monthly performance since January.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

