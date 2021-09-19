Skip to main content

India

Private equity firm Advent to buy India's Eureka Forbes

1 minute read

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Advent International will buy a controlling stake in Indian consumer electronics brand Eureka Forbes for 44 billion rupees ($597 million), its parent Shapoorji Pallonji Group said on Sunday.

Eureka Forbes, now a fully-owned unit of Forbes & Company Ltd (FBGX.BO), is best known for its vacuum cleaners and water purifiers found in many Indian homes.

Under the transaction, Eureka Forbes will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange as a standalone firm and Advent will then buy up to 72.56% of the company's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis from Shapoorji Pallonji, the group said in a statement.

The deal has yet to close and is subject to regulatory approvals.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, based in India's financial capital of Mumbai, is a conglomerate with interests in everything from real estate to financial services.

($1 = 73.6900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edmund Blair

