Prosus buys Indian payments company BillDesk for $4.7 billion

A logo of Prosus is diplayed at Amsterdam's stock exchange building as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus NV said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk for $4.7 billion to complement its own PayU business.

"Together, the two expect to create a financial ecosystem handling 4 billion transactions annually - four times PayU’s current level in India," the company said.

BillDesk, one of India's largest payment platforms, had 2.71 billion Indian rupees ($37.05 million) in after tax net profit for the year ended March 31 2021, Prosus said.

The deal to buy Billdesk, which was founded in 2000, is subject to regulatory approvals, including by the Competition Commission of India.

India has been a major focus for Amsterdam-based Prosus. It said Tuesday's acquisition brings the total it had invested in the Indian market to more than $10 billion.

Prosus, spun out of Naspers (NPNJn.J) of South Africa in 2019, owns both stakes in consumer internet companies in online marketplaces, educational software, food delivery and fintech. It operates some of the companies.

It is best known for its 28.9% stake in Tencent(0700.HK) of China.

In India, it is a major investor in Swiggy, one of two food delivery platforms fighting for dominance.

($1 = 73.1500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair

