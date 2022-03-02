Putin spoke by phone with India's Modi -TASS cites Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

India joined China and the United Arab Emirates last week in abstaining on a draft U.N. Security Council resolution, vetoed by Russia, that would have deplored its actions in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.