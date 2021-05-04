The Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended with immediate effect due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, organisers said on Tuesday. read more

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease. read more

Here is some reaction to the suspension:

RAJEEV SHUKLA, BCCI VICE PRESIDENT

"@BCCI has taken a good decision by suspending IPL for now. It will be decided later on when to resume it or reschedule it keeping in mind the COVID situation. It's in the interest of players and support staff."

DALE STEYN, SOUTH AFRICA FAST BOWLER

"Covid don’t care. It has no favorites. Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health."

KEVIN PIETERSEN, FORMER ENGLAND BATSMAN

"India - it’s heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! You WILL get through this! You WILL be stronger coming out of this! Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis!"

HARSHA BHOGLE, CRICKET COMMENTATOR

"I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days. Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.