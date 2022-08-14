Reactions to the death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, poses after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are reactions to the death of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffet". read more

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

UDAY KOTAK, CEO OF KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during COVID. Will miss you Rakesh!"

ANDREW HOLLAND, CEO OF AVENDUS CAPITAL ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES:

“I just have the fondest memories of sitting in Geoffrey’s bar and discussing markets. Such a humble and nice, warm hearted man.”

Reporting by Rupam and Jain M. Sriram in Mumbai; Editing by William Mallard

