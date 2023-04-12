Factbox: Recent attacks on Indian military personnel















NEW DELHI, April 12 (Reuters) - Four soldiers were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

Following are the major attacks on Indian military bases in the last few years:

Aug. 2022 - Militants attack an Indian army post in Rajouri in the disputed Kashmir region, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout.

Feb. 2019 - A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police, killing 44 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the disputed region.

Nov. 2016 - Militants attacked an army base at Nagrota near Jammu city, killing seven security personnel and taking hostages in the military base.

Sept. 2016 - Four gunmen burst into a brigade headquarters in the town of Uri in the disputed Himalayan region, killing 18 Indian soldiers.

Jan. 2016 - Indian security forces killed six militants who launched an assault on a military air base in Pathankot in Punjab that killed seven security personnel and injured 22.

