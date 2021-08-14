Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Red-hot Root leads England's robust reply at Lord's

2 minute read
1/3

Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 14, 2021 England's Jonny Bairstow in action as India's Rishabh Pant reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root frustrated India's bowlers on Saturday morning as he smashed his third successive 50-plus score of the series to guide the hosts to 216-3 by lunch on day three of the second test at Lord's.

Root and Jonny Bairstow dominated the first session of the day with a 108-run fourth-wicket stand and were looking keen to continue the good work after the break.

Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the drawn series opener in Nottingham, was batting on 89 at the break, having hit nine boundaries in his patient knock.

Bairstow was on 51 in his eighth century stand with Root, while England are still 148 behind India's first innings total of 364.

Root alone has scored more than 27% of England's runs in 2021, and the right-hander once again led by example looking unperturbed against the Indian attack.

The 30-year-old was compact in his defence and efficient in finding gaps as he closed in on his 22nd test century.

His confidence rubbed off on Bairstow, who shrugged off occasional discomfort and reached his first fifty of the series with a single off Ishant Sharma.

The pair frustrated the Indian attack with their steady accumulation of 97 runs from the 28-over, wicketless session.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 9:25 AM UTC

India's commerce minister faces heat for criticism of businesses including Tata

India's commerce minister faced heat on social media on Saturday for his remarks that many big domestic businesses had overlooked national interests and that $106 billion Tata Group's objections to proposed policy changes for e-commerce had upset him.

India
India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India
India's top explorer ONGC looks at acquisitions for 10GW renewable aim
India
Some Indian buyers cutting imports of costly spot LNG - Petronet

India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG (PLNG.NS) said on Saturday said some of its customers have deferred imports of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to high prices, which have made supplies under long-term deals more attractive.

India
India set for huge boost in COVID vaccine supplies - ruling party chief