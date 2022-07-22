Reliance Jio reports 24% rise in quarterly profit

A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, July 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), reported a 24% rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, as it added more subscribers.

The company's net profit for quarter ended June 30 came in at 43.35 billion rupees ($542.57 million), compared with 35.01 billion rupees in the same period a year ago, Jio said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 79.8970 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

