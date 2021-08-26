Reliance Life Sciences seeks nod to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine - ET

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Life Sciences has applied for regulatory approval to begin early stage human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The unlisted firm's parent Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

