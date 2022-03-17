Reliance, Ola Electric, others to get incentives under India's $2.4 bln battery scheme -sources

A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Softbank Group-backed (9984.T) Ola Electric have won bids to receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery programme, four sources told Reuters.

The Indian government last year finalised a programme to incentivise companies to make battery cells locally as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

Ten companies submitted bids totalling about 130 gigawatt hours (Gwh), of which four have won, the sources said.

Reliance and Ola did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Aditi Shah. Editing by Gerry Doyle

