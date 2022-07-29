Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports agree to build batteries in India

A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2022. Picture taken February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Softbank Group-backed (9984.T) Ola Electric and Indian jewellery maker Rajesh Exports (REXP.NS) on Friday signed final agreements to build battery cells under a $2.3 billion government incentive program.

Shares of Rajesh Exports rose as much as 5.9% to their highest since July 4 after the government's statement on finalisation of the agreements.

The companies were among four bidders selected by the government in March to build a total of 50 gigawatt hours (Gwh) of battery storage capacity under a production-linked incentive programme. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

India last year finalised the scheme to encourage companies to make battery cells locally as it seeks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals.

The companies must set up their battery manufacturing facility within two years after which they will be eligible for incentives. These will be paid over a five-year period based on the sale of batteries manufactured in India, the government said in its statement.

($1 = 79.3950 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.