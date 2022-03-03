1 minute read
Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India
BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) said on Thursday it would create a joint venture with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp (SANM.O) to manufacture electronics in the Asian country.
A Reliance unit will invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.86 million) in new shares of Sanmina's existing Indian entity, giving it a 50.1% stake in the joint venture.
($1 = 75.6130 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
