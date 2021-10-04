Skip to main content

India

REUTERS IMPACT India to introduce flexible fuel vehicles soon to increase ethanol use

1 minute read

Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019. Picture taken August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India will introduce flexible fuel vehicles soon as the country is aiming to achieve 20% ethanol-blending with gasoline by 2025, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told the Reuters Impact conference on Monday.

New Delhi has advanced a goal to achieve 20% ethanol-blending with gasoline by 2025, five years ahead of its previous target, to help reduce its dependence on costly oil imports. read more

Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) can run on any blend of gasoline or ethanol.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra

