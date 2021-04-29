Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Romania detects first case of a coronavirus variant found in India

Romania has reported its first case of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The case was diagnosed in a 26-year-old patient who arrived in Romania roughly a month ago and presented light symptoms.

The ministry said its national public health institute said the identified mutation was not the more infectious one believed to have generated the sharp rise in cases in India.

Separately, the ministry was monitoring an outbreak of coronavirus cases among construction workers recently arrived from India in a village in Brasov county, it said.

The European Union state reported 1,850 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 1.05 million cases and 27,971 deaths.

