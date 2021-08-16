Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia says Taliban does not pose threat to Central Asia - TASS

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia does not view the Taliban in Afghanistan as a threat to Central Asia, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Monday.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow had prepared the ground in advance to establish contact with the Taliban.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

India reported 32,937 fresh infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 32.23 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

