Russian S-400 missile air defence systems are seen during a training exercise at a military base in Kaliningrad region, Russia August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Russia will start supplying its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India in the fourth quarter, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport as saying on Thursday.

India signed a $5 billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the United States that such an acquisition would trigger sanctions as part of a wider programme against Russia. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.