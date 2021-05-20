Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IndiaRussia will start supplying S-400 missile to India in Q4 -Interfax

Reuters
1 minute read

Russian S-400 missile air defence systems are seen during a training exercise at a military base in Kaliningrad region, Russia August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Russia will start supplying its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India in the fourth quarter, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport as saying on Thursday.

India signed a $5 billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the United States that such an acquisition would trigger sanctions as part of a wider programme against Russia. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 10:38 AM UTCIndia battles rash of "black fungus" cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said on Thursday, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world's highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

IndiaIndia's largest vial maker expects sales to triple on COVID-19 vaccine ramp up
IndiaIndia reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections
IndiaRussia will start supplying S-400 missile to India in Q4 -Interfax
IndiaIndia's top refiner says will buy Iranian oil if sanctions lifted