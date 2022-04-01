Skip to main content
Russian foreign minister appreciates India's response to Ukraine crisis

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are seen before their meeting in New Delhi, India, April 1, 2022. @DrSJaishankar/Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis.

"We appreciate that India taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one sided way," Lavrov said in a statement before talks with his Indian counterpart.

