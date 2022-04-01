1 minute read
Russian foreign minister appreciates India's response to Ukraine crisis
NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis.
"We appreciate that India taking this situation in the entirety of facts and not just in a one sided way," Lavrov said in a statement before talks with his Indian counterpart.
Reporting by Alasdair Pal Editing by Mark Potter
