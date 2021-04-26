Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiaRussia's Pharmasyntez ready to ship 1 mln packs of remdesivir to India

Reuters
1 minute read

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said on Monday it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir COVID-19 treatment to India by the end of May, once it receives approval from the Russian government.

In comments to Reuters, the Russian drugmaker said it was waiting for a legal basis on which it could send the shipment of the generic version it produces of the U.S. COVID-19 drug remdesivir, used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump.

