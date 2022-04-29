Shell to buy Indian renewable power platform for $1.55 billion

The logo of Shell plc is seen at a petrol station in Spielberg, Austria March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

April 29 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy group for $1.55 billion, as the global oil and gas major looks to expand its a low-carbon power generation portfolio in the country.

Shell said its unit, Shell Overseas Investment, would buy 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company of Sprng Energy group, from UK-based investor Actis.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

