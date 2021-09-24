Skip to main content

India

India's Shilpa Medicare to make Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine

BENGALURU, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Limited (SHME.NS) said on Friday it had agreed to produce and supply Cadila Healthcare Ltd's (CADI.NS) three-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The country's health authorities had given emergency approval in August for Cadila's vaccine, the world's first COVID-19 DNA shot, in adults and children aged 12 years and above. read more

Shilpa Medicare said its unit will make the vaccine's drug substance, while Cadila will package, distribute and market the shot.

Cadila Healthcare and Shilpa Medicare did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests seeking details on the deal.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

