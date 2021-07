The seating area at a food centre is cordoned off to restrict dining-in as part of the latest measures to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the 130 cases reported the previous day. Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Alison Williams