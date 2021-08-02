Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Singapore's Wilmar International targets $605 mln Indian IPO for Adani Wilmar

1 minute read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singaporean agribusiness Wilmar International (WLIL.SI) said on Monday it was pursuing a listing of its joint venture Adani Wilmar in India through an initial public offering worth up to 45,000 million Indian rupees ($605.19 million).

Adani Wilmar, a 50-50 joint venture between the company and Indian conglomerate Adani Group, is expected to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Adani Wilmar sells kitchen commodities such as edible oil and wheat in India under a diverse range of brands.

Wilmar International did not disclose an issue price for the listing, and said it was dependant on factors including the book building process under Indian regulations and receipt of applicable approvals.

($1 = 74.3570 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 10:38 AM UTCJ&J says still in talks with Indian govt on COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday it was still in talks with the Indian government over its COVID-19 vaccine after the country's drug regulator announced the company had pulled its proposal seeking an accelerated approval for local trials.

IndiaCoronavirus likely to lock India's women out of job market for years
IndiaIndia's factory growth rebounded in July, hiring resumed after 15 months
IndiaIndia reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases
IndiaIndia and China to continue dialogue over disputed border

India and China will continue dialogue aimed at easing tensions on their disputed border, the two countries said on Monday, amid concerns over a broader conflict as troops from both economic giants continue to face off at the disputed area.