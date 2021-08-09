SoftBank-backed Oyo shortlists investment banks for $1.2 bln IPO - Moneycontrol

The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels & Rooms has shortlisted JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citi for its more than $1.2 billion initial public offering in India, financial news website Moneycontrol reported, citing multiple industry sources.

The three investment banks were taken on board recently, Moneycontrol reported on Monday, quoting one of the sources. (https://bit.ly/3sfuIYV)

The work on the issue has started, the report said, adding that the company is leaning towards a domestic IPO but has kept its options open.

Oyo and the three banks did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The hospitality startup's chief executive officer and founder Ritesh Agarwal had said in July that its business was likely to return to levels seen before the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India and "grow from there". read more

The hotel aggregator, in which SoftBank owns a 46% stake and is one of its biggest bets, has endured months of layoffs, cost cuts and losses during the global health crisis. However, with easing travel curbs and increasing vaccinations, travel demand is slowly picking up in India.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) in July was in advanced talks to invest in Oyo at a valuation of $9 billion in a prelude to Oyo's IPO, Reuters had reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. read more

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amy Caren Daniel

