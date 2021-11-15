SoftBank-backed Policybazaar lists at 17% premium in India market debut

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shares of PB Fintech Ltd (PBFI.NS), the SoftBank-backed parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, opened on Monday at a premium of more than 17% to the IPO price.

PB Fintech shares debuted at 1,150 rupees in pre-open trade, compared with the offer price of 980 rupees, after the IPO was oversubscribed nearly 17 times.

