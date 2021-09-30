SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric raises over $200 mln -statement

An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A unit of SoftBank Group-backed (9984.T) Indian ride-hailing company Ola has raised more than $200 million, led by venture capital firm Falcon Edge, at a valuation of $3 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's Ola Electric unit aims to develop motorbikes, scooters and cars with the new funds, the company said.

The latest funding comes amid reports of Ola's plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering. read more

Ola already offers rides on electric scooters and three-wheeled vehicles made by other manufacturers on its platform and has set up battery-swapping stations across several cities in India.

Electric vehicles currently make up a fraction of the 23 million cars, scooters and motorcycles sold in India in a year, hampered by higher costs and inadequate charging infrastructure.

Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Chandini Monappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

