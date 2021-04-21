IndiaSri Lanka reports six cases of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 3 dead
1 minute read
Sri Lanka has found six cases of blood clots among recipients of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, three of whom have died, Health Minister Pavithra Waniarachchi told parliament on Wednesday.
Nearly a million people have been given the first dose of the Indian-made vaccine in the country. No announcement of any halt to the vaccination programme has been made.
