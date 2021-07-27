Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Sri Lanka v India T20 postponed after Krunal Pandya's positive COVID test

2 minute read

Cricket - First One Day International - India v England - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - March 23, 2021 India's Krunal Pandya REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

July 27 (Reuters) - The second Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and India, scheduled for Tuesday in Colombo, has been pushed back by a day after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced hours before the game.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The medical teams have identified eight members as close contacts," BCCI said in a statement.

The teams will now play the remaining two fixtures of the three-match series on consecutive days, with the third match also to be played in Colombo. India won the first game by 38 runs in Colombo on Sunday.

The positive test could give Indian batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav a nervous wait as they were picked for India's test series against England and were slated to travel at the end of the Sri Lanka tour. read more

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 9:33 AM UTCIndia says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then.

IndiaIndia reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17
IndiaAmazon eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies report
IndiaWalmart's Flipkart goes to Indian Supreme Court in antitrust case-sources
IndiaIndiGo posts sixth straight quarterly loss, hit by COVID-19 travel curbs