Skip to main content

India

Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar

1 minute read

The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) has agreed to buy up to a 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (STEN.NS) through its unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, the companies said in separate statements on Sunday.

Sterling and Wilson said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 15.46% stake in the company to RNESL for 10.99 billion rupees ($146.3 million) by issuing new shares. read more

Reliance said Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd, one of the promoters of Sterling and Wilson, will also sell 18.4 million shares, representing about 9.7% of the company's post preferential share capital, to RNESL at a price of 375 per share.

The Reliance group will make an open offer to acquire a further 25.9% stake in accordance with Indian market regulations, Reliance said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 7:53 AM UTC

Son of India govt minister arrested, accused of killing farmers

Ashish Mishra, son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested on accusations he ran over and killed four protesting farmers last week, a senior police official said.

India
India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector
India
India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
India
Hundreds detained in security crackdown in Kashmir-Indian police officials
India
Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Solar