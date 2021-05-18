Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IndiaSudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters
2 minute read

Sudan will restrict all travellers who have visited India within the prior two weeks, the country's health emergency committee said in a statement.

India's total COVID-19 caseload topped 25 million on Tuesday, and there are concerns about the spread of a new, highly infectious B.1.617 variant, first found there.

Sudan's health emergency committee also warned that total COVID-19 cases in the African country could top the 100,000 mark by mid-June if restrictions were not imposed.

The country's fragile health system has been strained by the coronavirus epidemic, with patients struggling to access hospital beds, oxygen and medications. read more

Travellers coming from Egypt and Ethiopia would be re-tested the committee said.

The commission also ordered schools and universities to be closed for one month starting immediately, and restricted large social gatherings as well as mass prayers.

It also set a mask mandate in markets, workplaces, and public transport.

The committee reported a total of more than 34,707 cases as of May 16, however officials have said that real numbers are likely to be much higher given low rates of testing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 2:49 PM UTCIndia's COVID tally passes 25 mln; cyclone hampers response in western states

India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, already among the hardesthit by a second wave of the pandemic.

IndiaScores missing at sea as cyclone pummels Indian coast, killing at least 29
IndiaEXCLUSIVE: India unlikely to resume sizable COVID-19 vaccine exports until October
IndiaPM Modi’s rating falls as India reels from COVID-19 second wave
IndiaEXCLUSIVE G20 snubs COVID patent waiver, waters down pledge on WHO’s funding