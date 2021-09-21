Skip to main content

Swiss gold exports to India surged to 5-month high in August

A saleswoman picks gold necklaces to show it to a customer inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kochi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V//File Photo

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to India jumped to a five-month high in August while shipments to China fell, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

Switzerland is the world's largest bullion refining centre and transit hub and its data give insight into global demand trends. China and India are the largest consumers of gold.

Charting shipments of gold from Switzerland to China and India.

In 2020, Swiss shipments to China and India plunged as the coronavirus spread, and exports to India fell again this year when the Delta variant of the virus took hold there.

Following are numbers for August and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

