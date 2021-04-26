Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaSwitzerland puts India on COVID-19 quarantine list

Reuters
1 minute read

Switzerland has added India to its list of high-risk countries from which travellers must enter quarantine following the surge of cases in the subcontinent and the discovery here of a first case of new variant of COVID-19 first identified in India. read more

Arrivals from India must immediately go into quarantine, under the government restrictions which go into effect at 1600 GMT on Monday, the Federal Office of Public Health said on its website.

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as infections rose by 352,991 in the last 24 hours. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 3:00 PM UTCIndian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said oxygen would be released to hospitals from armed forces reserves and retired medical military personnel would join COVID-19 health facilities.

IndiaIndia's economy holding up well against COVID-19 surge, says RBI
IndiaEXCLUSIVE India's federal government won't import vaccines, leaving it to states -sources
IndiaBengaluru, facing India's second-highest COVID-19 surge, to enter lockdown
IndiaIndian shares post best day in 2 weeks as ICICI Bank, Reliance climb