Tata Motors lifts Indian shares to record highs on EV investment pledge

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as Tata Motors surged after pledging to boost investments in its electric vehicle business, while an emergency use nod for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine in kids also supported sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.56% at 18,080.31, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.38% to 60,501.22 by 0345 GMT.

Tata Motors jumped 10% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index. The Jaguar Land Rover parent said on Tuesday it would invest over $2 billion in its EV business over the next five years, after the automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. read more

Airline stocks also surged, as Interglobe Aviation (INGL.NS) rose nearly 3% and SpiceJet (SPJT.NS) jumped over 4% after India's civil aviation ministry said domestic flights would fly at full capacity from next week. read more

India's drug regulator on Tuesday recommended emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the two to 18 age group, expanding the country's vaccination drive to include children. read more

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation eased to a five-month low in September, data on Tuesday showed, but concerns about soaring global energy prices on inflation remained. read more

