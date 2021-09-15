Skip to main content

India

Tata Sons chairman rules out leadership revamp

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, speaks at the unveiling of Tata Motors HBX compact SUV at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday that no leadership changes were on the anvil, refuting media reports.

The holding firm of the Indian conglomerate was considering adding a chief executive role amid a revamp of its leadership structure, a Bloomberg report had said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

