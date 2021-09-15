India
Tata Sons chairman rules out leadership revamp
1 minute read
BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday that no leadership changes were on the anvil, refuting media reports.
The holding firm of the Indian conglomerate was considering adding a chief executive role amid a revamp of its leadership structure, a Bloomberg report had said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
