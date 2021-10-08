Skip to main content

India

Tata wins bid to take over troubled state-run Air India

By
1 minute read

An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tata Sons has been selected as the winning bidder to take over state-run carrier Air India, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline.

Tata Sons, the holding company for the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate, bid 180 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) for the government's 100% stake in Air India, a finance ministry official told reporters.

($1 = 74.9740 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Kirsten Donovan

