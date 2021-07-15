Tech stocks power Indian shares to record highs

BENGALURU, July 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record highs on Thursday, boosted by technology stocks, as investors awaited key earnings reports after IT major Infosys lifted its annual revenue outlook.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.44% higher at 15,924.20 and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.48% to 53,158.85. Both the indexes have gained more than 1% so far this week.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) closed 0.3% higher after posting strong earnings and raising its forecast on the back of a pandemic-driven expansion in digital offerings by businesses globally.

Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LRTI.NS) advanced 2.5% and 4.9%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly results after market close.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech's parent and Nifty 50-component Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) climbed 4.2%.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) firmed 1.29%, taking its yearly gains to 22.54%.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGSL.NS) rose 5% following a report that Baring Private Equity Asia was set to pick up a controlling stake in its healthcare outsourcing division.

Dilip Buildcon (DIBL.NS) was down 3.9% after the highways authority temporarily banned the construction firm from participating in any bids, pending the outcome of an investigation into an accident at its project site.

RBL Bank (RATB.NS) ended 1.7% lower after it said a regulatory ban on Mastercard (MA.N) would impact credit card issuances. The bank said it signed a deal with Visa (V.N) for its credit cards to navigate the Mastercard ban. read more

Investor sentiment was also upbeat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed worries over inflation overnight, pushing Asian shares higher.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

