Ten missing after boat carrying dozens capsizes in north India

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LUCKNOW, India, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ten people were missing after an overloaded wooden boat with 54 people on board capsized in the northern Indian state of Bihar, police officials said on Monday.

Rescue workers were scouring the Ganges river near Shahpur town in Bihar, nearly 18 hours after the boat capsized on Sunday evening, Mohammad Shafir Alam, a local police official told Reuters.

"There were 54 people on the boat who had gone to buy fodder for their livestock. Ten people are missing and rest of them have been rescued," Alam said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.