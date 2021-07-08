Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Twitter appoints India compliance exec, yet to fill other roles to meet IT rules

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW DELHI, July 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) India unit has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and said it will soon designate two other executives to comply with the country's new IT rules, the social media giant said in a court filing on Thursday.

The IT rules are aimed at regulating content on social media firms and making them more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages. read more

The Indian government said in a court filing earlier this week that Twitter no more enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the U.S. microblogging giant has failed to comply with the new rules. read more

The filing came in a case against Twitter by a user who wanted to complain about some allegedly defamatory tweets on the platform, and said the company was not complying with the new IT rules, which became effective end-May and also require the appointment of certain new executives.

Twitter will try to fill the nodal contact person's job on an interim basis within 2 weeks and would appoint an interim grievance officer on or before July 11, the company said in the June 8 filing.

It has posted job openings for all three positions and will try to make an offer of employment to resident Indians, as asked by rules, within 8 weeks, Twitter said.

The San Francisco, California-based company is setting up a liaison office in India, it added.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill and Elaine Hardcastle

