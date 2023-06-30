Two dead in explosion at pharma factory in India's Andhra Pradesh state -report

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Two people died and several were injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

India's Industries Minister, G Amarnath, said the fire occurred in a factory of Sahithi Pharma, the report added.

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the incident, Indian Express said.

Reuters could not independently verify the ownership of the factory. Sahithi Pharma did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty















