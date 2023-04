April 12 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) is considering retaining Credit Suisse Group AG's (CSGN.S) private banking unit in India after the emergency rescue of its smaller rival last month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

