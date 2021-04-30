Skip to main content

IndiaUganda to stop flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge

Reuters
1 minute read

Uganda will suspend flights to and from India after midnight on Saturday amid the coronavirus surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said on Friday, two days after neighbouring Kenya did the same.

Also on Friday, a senior Ugandan health official said the country has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus, igniting fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned. read more

The head of the African Union's disease control body John Nkengasong told a news conference on Thursday that the raging state of the pandemic is India is a wake-up call for Africa that its governments and citizens must not let their guards down.NL1N2MM0XM

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 4:39 PM UTCOverwhelmed India running short of COVID-19 vaccines

Several states in India have run out of vaccines against COVID-19, exacerbating a dire second wave of infections that has left hospitals and morgues overflowing while families scramble for increasingly scarce medicines and oxygen.

India"Just think of doing good": Indian paramedics battle deluge of COVID patients
IndiaExperts warn Indians of dangers of trying to make oxygen at home
IndiaIndia coronavirus cases may peak next week - govt adviser
IndiaReliance enjoys petchem rebound but profit misses estimates