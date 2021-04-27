Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiaUK has no surplus vaccines to supply to India, says UK PM's spokesman

A nurse holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Britain April 7, 2021. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Britain has no surplus vaccine doses at the moment and is prioritising vaccinating its population, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when asked whether London was planning to export some shots to India.

"We committed in February to sending excess doses from the UK's supply to the COVAX procurement pool and to countries in need once they are available," he told reporters.

"Right now, we are moving through the UK prioritisation list for our domestic rollout and we don't have surplus doses but .. we will keep this under review."

