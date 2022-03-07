Ukraine helps evacuate 20,000 Indian students from besieged cities, other students trapped

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government has helped evacuate about 20,000 Indian students from areas attacked by Russian forces but another 2,000 foreign students are still trapped in besieged towns and cities, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 2,046 foreign students from 27 countries had been unable to leave cities or towns including Sumy, Chernihiv, Mariupol and Kherson.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

